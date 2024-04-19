Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.50. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 17,100 shares traded.

Data I/O Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

About Data I/O

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Data I/O by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

