Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.50. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 17,100 shares traded.
Data I/O Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.99.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
