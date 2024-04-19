Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 98,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 214,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Deep Yellow Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

