First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.14. 11,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
