First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.14. 11,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,698,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

