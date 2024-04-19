First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.14. 11,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,698,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

