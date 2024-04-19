Geneva Partners LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,174,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,287. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

