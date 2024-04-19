J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,430 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 219,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,683. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.21.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.