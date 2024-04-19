Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. 2,188,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

