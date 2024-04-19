Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.13. 6,636,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average is $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

