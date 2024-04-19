NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.56 or 0.00008715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and approximately $538.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,769,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,890,016 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,670,765 with 1,063,817,484 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.54193527 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $604,208,072.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

