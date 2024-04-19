Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.19

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.55. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 27,944 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $433,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,872,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,446,716.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 144,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

