Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,702,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

