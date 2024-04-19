Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.12. 2,758,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.