Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 902 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 13,170,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,580,498. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

