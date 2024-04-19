ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 4.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.56. 2,324,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,207,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.