Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Down 13.8%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 86,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 168,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$25.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of -6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

