Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW):

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2024 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

