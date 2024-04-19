ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. 7,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 84,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

ECARX Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ECARX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ECARX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ECARX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

