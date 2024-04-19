Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.04. 2,158,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.