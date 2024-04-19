Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.28) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.28). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.28), with a volume of 215,764 shares.
Tarsus Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424. The company has a market cap of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.