Terra Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Terra has a market capitalization of $438.22 million and approximately $36.01 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000871 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 717,131,859 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

