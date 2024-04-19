Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,480.82

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.96 million and $12,480.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,960.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.42 or 0.00747983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00126694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00040858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.10 or 0.00183075 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00103175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,195,985 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.