Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 58.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 45.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.01. 830,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,605. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.75.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,663,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,663,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,450 shares of company stock worth $62,114,072 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.