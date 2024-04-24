AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.43. 169,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $84.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial cut AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

