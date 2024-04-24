AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

AZZ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,866. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

See Also

