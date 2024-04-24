BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading Down 7.4%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.01 and last traded at C$10.14. Approximately 152,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 107,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.80.

