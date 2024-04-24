BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 5,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

