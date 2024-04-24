BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGFGet Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 5,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGFFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.