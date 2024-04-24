Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,761,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 168,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

SMH traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.04. 6,559,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

