Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

WELL stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

