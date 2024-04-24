Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

