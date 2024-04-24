Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires Shares of 5,018 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

