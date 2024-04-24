Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Purchases New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 659,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $118.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,682. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

