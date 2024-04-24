Compound (COMP) Price Tops $55.68

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Compound has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $55.68 or 0.00086795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $451.64 million and approximately $32.31 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00034813 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,557 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

