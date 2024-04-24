Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 404,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,534. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

