Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 1%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 572 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.09). 7,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 135,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.16).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 570.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 531.98. The company has a market capitalization of £347.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,609.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

