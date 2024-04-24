Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 1,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.
Dream Unlimited Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.
Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09.
About Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
