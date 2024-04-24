Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Inpex Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

