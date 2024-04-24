DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,708. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

