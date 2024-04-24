Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vestis stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.61. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

