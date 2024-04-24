Ghe LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Ghe LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TriNet Group comprises about 1.9% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ghe LLC owned 0.05% of TriNet Group worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in TriNet Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.45. 221,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,142. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.