Ghe LLC Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ghe LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 73.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 681,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. 1,562,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

