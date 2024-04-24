HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $156,802.65 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,612.26 or 0.99997606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011769 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008818 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00100734 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051263 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $152,504.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

