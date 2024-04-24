Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.27

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $697.07 million during the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.