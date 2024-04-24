Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,562,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,066. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock worth $41,250,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

