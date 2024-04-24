Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 243 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.01. 1,323,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.40 and its 200-day moving average is $345.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,736 shares of company stock worth $98,639,667 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

