Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $70.18. Approximately 175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

Moncler Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

