NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:QQQI)

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5867 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of QQQI traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 154,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,531. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $53.70.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

