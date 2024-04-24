Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

