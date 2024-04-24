Polymath Price Tops $0.0803 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $74.29 million and approximately $16,244.20 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00129366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008927 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

