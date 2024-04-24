Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Up 220%

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 220% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Refined Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Refined Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Refined Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Refined Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.