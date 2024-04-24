Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $745.18 million and approximately $159.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013030 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001116 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,525,356,966 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

