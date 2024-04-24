Toncoin Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00008624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion and approximately $272.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,225.87 or 1.00011024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011827 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00100546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,684,812 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,650,254.121281 with 3,471,327,521.923003 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.87801829 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $286,020,818.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.